FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's opposition Labour says would extend bank bonus clawback to 10 yrs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

UK's opposition Labour says would extend bank bonus clawback to 10 yrs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party said on Friday it would extend to at least 10 years the length of time over which miscreant bankers face having their bonuses clawed back if it wins a national election in May.

As part of a regulatory clamp down on wrongdoing in the financial sector, the Bank of England last year announced bankers could have their bonuses clawed back for up to seven years from the date they were fully paid out.

Setting out his party’s plans to reform the banking sector, Labour finance spokesman Ed Balls said that was “too weak”.

“We need major reforms and long-term cultural change to restore trust and ensure our banks start working for consumers and businesses again,” he said. “We will ensure people involved in misbehaviour and misconduct would have to give back their bonuses for at least a decade after they have been paid out.”

Balls said Labour, which is level or just ahead of Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives ahead of the May 7 vote, would also enact a law requiring banks to publish the number of employees earning more than 1 million pounds ($1.54 million).

$1 = 0.6499 pounds Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.