BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
LONDON, June 26 Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said on Monday it would support Prime Minister Theresa May's government on legislation concerning Britain's exit from the European Union, securing her a slender majority in parliament.
May struck a deal with the DUP on Monday to back her administration after she failed to secure an outright victory in a botched June 8 snap election.
"The DUP... agrees to support the government on legislation pertaining to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; and legislation pertaining to national security," a document published by May's office said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: