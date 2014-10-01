FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron's UK tax cut pledges to cost 7.2 bln stg by 2020-party
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Cameron's UK tax cut pledges to cost 7.2 bln stg by 2020-party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron’s plans for income tax cuts, if his Conservative Party wins next May’s national election, would cost 7.2 billion pounds ($11.65 billion) a year by 2020, the Conservative Party said.

Cameron said earlier on Wednesday that a re-elected Conservative government would raise the threshold for the country’s 40 percent rate of income tax and allow people to earn more before they start paying income tax.

The tax cuts would be subject to the government meeting its target of eliminating the budget deficit.

“The cost of increasing the personal allowance to 12,500 pounds by April 2020 is 5.6 billion pounds. The cost of increasing the higher rate threshold to 50,000 pounds by April 2020 is 1.6 billion pounds,” the Conservative Party said in a briefing note issued to reporters. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbrige; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.