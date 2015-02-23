UK lawmaker highlights sugar lobbying in "cash for access" report

* Straw lobbied Ukraine prime minister for trader in 2011

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Former British foreign minister Jack Straw highlighted two occasions on which he lobbied successfully on behalf of commodities trader ED&F Man in an interview that has helped to reignite a damaging 2010 “cash for access” row.

Straw and another former British foreign minister, Malcolm Rifkind, were filmed offering their services to a fictitious Chinese company in return for thousands of pounds during an investigation by Britain’s Telegraph newspaper and Channel 4.

In 2011, ED&F Man wanted to import raw sugarcane into Ukraine, refine it in the company’s factory there and then export it, but ran into difficulties due to recently introduced Ukrainian regulations, Straw told undercover reporters.

Straw said he went to Kiev to meet with Ukraine’s prime minister, accompanied by the British ambassador, and they managed to get the law changed.

ED&F Man was entitled to pursue its legitimate commercial interests and seek changes in the law. Straw ensured that his work for the company was signed off properly by the appropriate parliamentary committee. He also declared the trip.

Both lawmakers have referred themselves to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and there was no suggestion in the report that they did anything illegal.

“All of my outside paid work is fully and properly declared under rules that apply to MPs. I have also sought specific guidance from the Office of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (of former ministers) before undertaking projects,” Straw said in response to the investigation.

London-based sugar and coffee merchant ED&F Man is largely employee-owned although German sugar company Suedzucker AG has a 24.99 percent stake.

Straw also highlighted another occasion on which EU sugar regulations were hampering ED&F Man’s ability to do business.

“I got in to see the relevant director general and his officials in Brussels and we got the sugar regulations changed ... the crucial thing about this, it’s all, it’s public that the regulations have been changed, but the best way of dealing with these things is under the radar,” he told the reporters.

A spokesman for ED&F Man confirmed the company employed Straw as a paid consultant and that he had helped it resolve the two issues but declined further comment.

In the 2010 “cash for access” scandal, former ministers were recorded saying they could influence government policy for money.