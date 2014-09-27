FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron promises discount on houses for younger buyers
September 27, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

UK's Cameron promises discount on houses for younger buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s prime minister pledged on Saturday to help younger people buy their first house by offering them a 20 percent discount on some properties if his party wins a national election in May.

Conservative leader David Cameron said in a tweet that first-time buyers aged under 40 would get the discount on 100,000 new homes.

The promise comes a day before the start of his party’s annual conference, the last before the national vote. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

