LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Wednesday it opened an investigation into the use for political purposes of personal data fond online, to ensure data protection laws were not broken.

The ICO, which is responsible for regulating how companies use such information, said it would examine practices deployed during the EU referendum campaign and potentially other campaigns. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by John Stonestreet)