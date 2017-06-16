DUBLIN, June 16 The Northern Irish party in
talks to support Theresa May's minority government hopes to
conclude negotiations with the prime minister's Conservative
Party as quickly as possible, its leader told BBC on Friday.
Arlene Foster said the negotiations did not hinge on May's
legislative programme - the so-called Queen's Speech - that the
British prime minister will lay out on Wednesday and Foster's
Democratic Unionist Party has said it will support.
"The Queen's Speech is not the be all and end all in
relation to the negotiations that we have been having with the
Conservative Party but I do hope that in the national interest
we are able to conclude these talks as quickly as possible"
Foster told BBC in an interview.
Foster also said that while the eurosceptic DUP "believe in
Brexit", they recognise the unique geography on the island of
Ireland and want to see pragmatic talks between the European
Union and Britain about what works for both the British province
of Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, an EU member.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)