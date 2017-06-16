DUBLIN, June 16 Arlene Foster, the head of the small Northern Irish political party in talks to support Theresa May's minority government, said on Friday she wanted a "sensible Brexit" that would work for the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Foster's Democratic Unionist Party has been in talks with May's Conservatives after the prime minister's party failed to win a majority in a national election. Foster said talks with May would continue into next week.

"We want to see a Brexit that works for everybody, not just in Northern Ireland from my perspective but in the Republic of Ireland as well, so it is about a sensible Brexit," Foster told reporters in Dublin.

"I know people want to talk about soft Brexit, hard Brexit, all of these things but what we want to see is a sensible Brexit and one that works for everybody.

"As you know the Queen's Speech has been now set for next Wednesday. We will continue with those negotiations throughout the weekend and into next week."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; writing by Kate Holton)