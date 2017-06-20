LONDON, June 20 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's talks on staying in power with the support of the Northern
Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are not going as
expected, Sky news quoted unidentified sources in the DUP as
saying.
Sky quoted the sources as saying the DUP is urging May's
government to give "greater focus" to the negotiations and that
the DUP "can't be taken for granted".
May's botched gamble on a snap election lost her party its
majority in the 650-seat British parliament so May is in talks
with the DUP on getting their support to pass legislation and to
avoid another election.
