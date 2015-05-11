UK PM Cameron names Amber Rudd as Energy minister

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron appointed Amber Rudd as Britain’s energy minister on Monday as he began announcing the final roles in his cabinet following the Conservative Party’s unexpected election victory last week.

Rudd, who began her career working at an investment bank, has served as parliamentary under-secretary in the Department of Energy and Climate Change since 2014.

She replaces Ed Davey, a member of the Liberal Democrat Party, which had been in coalition government with Cameron since 2010 but lost nearly all its lawmakers in Thursday’s polls.