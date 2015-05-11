FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM Cameron names Amber Rudd as Energy minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

UK PM Cameron names Amber Rudd as Energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron appointed Amber Rudd as Britain’s energy minister on Monday as he began announcing the final roles in his cabinet following the Conservative Party’s unexpected election victory last week.

Rudd, who began her career working at an investment bank, has served as parliamentary under-secretary in the Department of Energy and Climate Change since 2014.

She replaces Ed Davey, a member of the Liberal Democrat Party, which had been in coalition government with Cameron since 2010 but lost nearly all its lawmakers in Thursday’s polls.

Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.