Britain's Labour rules out EU membership vote for now

September 24, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party said on Tuesday it won’t match Prime Minister David Cameron’s promise of a vote on its European Union membership for now, ending high-level debate over changing its stance to wrong-foot the Conservatives before the election.

The decision leaves Cameron’s Conservatives, who trail Labour in the polls, as the only big party currently committed to an in/out vote, provided they are returned to power in 2015.

Labour leader Ed Miliband, who made no mention of Europe in an hour-long speech to his party’s conference, has resisted calls from a Labour minority to support an in/out vote.

“(We) are very, very committed to the position we have,” Labour’s Europe spokeswoman Emma Reynolds told a conference meeting about Britain’s EU future.

“If we were to change, it would look incredibly cynical at this stage. It would look weak because it would look like we were being pushed into it,” she said.

