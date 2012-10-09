FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM says referendum best solution for EU relations

October 9, 2012

UK PM says referendum best solution for EU relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday a referendum on the relationship with the European Union was the most sensible way of forging a fresh settlement with the 27-member bloc.

Cameron gave no time frame for a vote.

“When we achieve that fresh settlement it needs consent, either at a referendum or a general election,” Cameron told the BBC on the sidelines of the Conservative Party conference in the English city of Birmingham.

“Frankly a referendum is obviously the cleanest, neatest and most sensible way of doing that,” he said.

