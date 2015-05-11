Cameron names Hands to number 2 job at UK finance ministry

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Re-elected British Prime Minister David Cameron named Greg Hands as chief secretary to the Treasury on Monday, giving him a key role in the government’s renewed push to cut spending and bring down the budget deficit.

Hands, previously an aide to finance minister George Osborne, replaces Danny Alexander whose Liberal Democrats party was a coalition partner in Cameron’s first government but is now in opposition after suffering big losses in the May 7 election.

The chief secretary to the Treasury is usually responsible for negotiating the budgets of government departments and public sector pay. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)