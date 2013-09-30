FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain has agreed fees, capital relief for mortgage plan-source
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 12:57 PM / 4 years ago

Britain has agreed fees, capital relief for mortgage plan-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain has agreed the capital relief and fee structure for its mortgage guarantee scheme which it plans to introduce in the week starting Oct. 7, a government source said on Monday.

”We expect the majority (of the) lenders will ultimately participate,“ the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. ”We expect other lenders to confirm in the weeks and months ahead - between now and January - that they will be participating - probably not all of them but the vast majority.

“House prices are basically flat in most of the country so this is a broad recovery from an extremely low base,” the source said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.