FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK security committee head steps down over cash-for-access scandal
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 24, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

UK security committee head steps down over cash-for-access scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malcolm Rifkind, the chairman of an influential parliamentary committee which oversees the work of Britain’s intelligence services, said on Tuesday he was stepping down after being secretly filmed offering his services to a fake Chinese company.

“None of the current controversy with which I am associated is relevant to my work as Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament,” Rifkind, a senior lawmaker from Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative party, said in a statement.

“However, I have today informed my colleagues that while I will remain a member of the Committee, I will step down from the Chairmanship.”

Rifkind denies any wrongdoing and told the BBC he had met the company to hear what they had to say but was not negotiating and had not accepted anything from them.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.