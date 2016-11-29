FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Britain wants to boost workers' voices on boards, will not force it - minister
November 29, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 9 months ago

Britain wants to boost workers' voices on boards, will not force it - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's business minister Greg Clark said on Monday the government wanted to strengthen workers' voices on company boards but would not overturn the successful system of the unitary board.

In an interview with BBC radio, Clark said the government's plans to reform corporate governance in Britain amounted to a "big change", but that the government would not "overturn" the tradition of company directors not necessarily being the delegates of certain groups.

Saying companies could have workers represented on boards, he said: "It is available for companies ... we're not going to make it happen. But I think what we do want to do is to give a stronger voice to workers on boards." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)

