DUBLIN, June 16 Ireland's new prime minister
will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first
time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in
the Northern Irish regional assembly.
"I will be speaking to her about a renewed commitment by the
two governments to work together to ensure that the (Northern
Ireland) executive is established before June 29," Leo Varadkar
told national broadcaster RTE on Friday, in reference to the
deadline to restore the power-sharing regional government.
"Obviously also we are going to have a discussion around
Brexit. I'll be interested to learn from her to what extent, if
at all, British policy has changed and to relay to her once
again the particular concerns that we have in Ireland about the
impact on the border, trade and freedom of citizens to move
freely between our two islands as we have done for centuries."
