UK's Labour needs change to win back Scotland, says leadership frontrunner Corbyn

EDINBURGH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour party must shift to the left to win back Scottish voters who ditched the party at a May national election, said Jeremy Corbyn, the lawmaker bidding to steer the party back to its socialist roots.

Corbyn has emerged as the surprise favourite to become the party’s next leader, winning the support of party activists and trade unions with promises to renationalise parts of the economy and print money to fund infrastructure investment.

As voting in the four-way contest to replace Labour’s failed prime ministerial candidate Ed Miliband began on Friday, Corbyn was campaigning in Scotland - scene of some of the party’s most humiliating election losses in May.

“Labour cannot win in Scotland without change; and Labour cannot have a path back to power that fails to speak to Scotland,” he said in a statement ahead of sell-out campaign rallies in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Labour lost all but one of the 41 seats it had previously held in Scotland as a surge in nationalist sentiment carried the anti-austerity, pro-independence Scottish National Party to its best ever result.

That consigned Labour to its worst election defeat since 1987 and helped Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party, whose voter base is primarily in England, win power.

Corbyn, launching a 10-point policy plan which included pledges to nationalise rail and energy sectors and end austerity in favour of higher investment, said Scotland was an example of how the party had become “disconnected” from its supporters. (Editing by Stephen Addison)