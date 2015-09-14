FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Labour to campaign to stay in EU - Benn says
September 14, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Labour to campaign to stay in EU - Benn says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will campaign to stay inside the European Union no matter what the circumstances, the party’s new foreign affairs spokesman Hilary Benn said on Monday.

“We are going to stay to fight together for a better Europe,” Benn told BBC radio. “We will be campaigning to remain in the European Union.”

When asked whether Labour would campaign to stay in under all circumstances, Benn said: “Under all circumstances.”

Jeremy Corbyn, who won the leadership of the Labour Party on Saturday, voted ‘No’ to Britain’s membership of the forerunner to the European Union in a 1975 referendum. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

