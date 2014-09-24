FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Labour leader confirms he forgot vital parts of pre-election speech
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Britain's Labour leader confirms he forgot vital parts of pre-election speech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour party leader Ed Miliband confirmed on Wednesday he had forgotten vital parts of a pre-election speech the previous day, his last address to his party’s annual conference before a national election in May.

During the speech, Miliband cast himself as Britain’s prime minister-in-waiting, pledging to wring money from wealthy home owners, hedge funds and tobacco companies to fund better health care.

But Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives pointed out that Miliband had not mentioned how he would tackle the country’s sizeable budget deficit or address public concerns about immigration - two of the biggest pre-election issues.

The original version of his speech showed he had intended to touch on both questions.

On Wednesday, Miliband confirmed he had simply forgotten to mention either theme, blaming the fact that he had delivered the speech without notes.

“Some of it got left out,” Miliband told BBC TV. “I didn’t do one part of the speech, I added in other bits. It’s one of the perils of doing it (from memory).”

Political opponents have suggested he forgot to mention the issues because they are not priorities for him.

However, Miliband, whose party is battling to persuade voters it can be trusted to run the economy, said cutting the deficit was “incredibly high” on his list of priorities. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Michael Holden; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.