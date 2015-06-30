UPDATE 1-UK Labour faces lost decade unless trusted on economy - leader candidate

* Party searching for new leader after vote loss

* Liz Kendall promises to bring down debt

* Says banks should back businesses, UK must stay in EU (Recasts, adds quotes)

By William James and Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour Party faces a lost decade out of power unless it can convince voters it can run the world’s fifth largest economy properly, Labour leadership candidate Liz Kendall said on Tuesday.

After Prime Minister David Cameron defeated Labour’s Ed Miliband May 7 election, the opposition party is searching a new leader as it grapples with the reasons for its worst election loss since 1987.

“Any political party that wants to be elected must be trusted with people’s money,” Kendall said in a speech at Reuters in Canary Wharf. “Labour does not have that trust - and this must change.”

Calling for a “renewal of Labour’s tradition of fiscal responsibility”, Kendall said she would pledge to bring debt down as a proportion of gross domestic product and deliver surpluses.

In what amounted to a dissection of the Labour party’s strategy over the past five years, Kendall said Labour faced “ten years at least” out of power unless it won back the trust of voters by recognising their economic aspirations.

When asked if she saw herself as a successor to Tony Blair, prime minister from 1997 to 2007, Kendall, 44, said she preferred to be cast as a ‘Kendallite’ rather than a Blairite.

“I don’t want to be the Labour leader the Tories want: I want to be the Labour leader the Tories fear,” she said.

Four candidates - Andy Burnham, Yvette Cooper, Jeremy Corbyn and Kendall - have secured enough nominations to stand to be the next leader of Labour.

The winner will be decided by a vote of party members, lawmakers and affiliates, including its main financial backers, the trade unions. The result will be announced on Sept. 12.

‘DAGGER IN MY HEART’

Kendall, who graduated with a first-class degree in history from Cambridge University, said she had been shocked during the election campaign when she met one long-term Labour voter who was voting Conservative.

“She said to me: ‘The problem is you don’t believe in work.’ And it was a white hot dagger in my heart because we are Labour,” Kendall said.

She pledged to help businesses by crafting “a banking system that supports business investment for the future.”

“We are strong in financial services but the sector should be there to serve the rest of the economy,” she said. “We have too little variety and too little competition in our banking sector.”

Kendall said Cameron’s approach to renegotiating Britain’s relationship with the European Union before a referendum on membership was being dictated to him by Eurosceptic members of his own party.

“He’s been dragged to the right by his backbenchers who will never be satisfied by whatever deal he comes up with,” she said.

She also said Labour should join a wide campaign to keep Britain inside the bloc it joined in 1973.

“We shouldn’t boycott a wider ‘yes’ campaign. It would be seem to me to be madness to give up the opportunity to rebuild our links with business, which we desperately need, to stand shoulder to should with our union colleagues, with young people, who I think will be passionate about us staying part of Europe.”

“We must be making the case that Europe is good for jobs and growth and for the social protections, it’s part of our place in the rest of the world. How can we tackle climate change, migration, terrorism if we’re not part of Europe?” (Reporting by William James; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Heavens)