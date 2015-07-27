Senior British lord to leave parliament until drugs video investigated

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - A senior British lord embroiled in a scandal over allegations by a tabloid newspaper that he used cocaine and hired prostitutes, said on Monday he would not return to Britain’s parliament until investigations into his actions had been completed.

John Sewel stood down from his post as deputy speaker of Britain’s unelected House of Lords at the weekend after he was filmed snorting what The Sun on Sunday newspaper said was cocaine with two prostitutes.

He is facing investigations by police and parliamentary authorities and had come under pressure to quit as a lord.

“I have no intention of returning to the house in any way until the current investigations have been completed, when in the light of their outcome I will review my long term position,” Sewel said in a letter to the clerk of the parliaments.

The clerk said Sewel would be granted a leave of absence from September 7, when parliament returns from its summer break, and would not be allowed to attend parliament without giving three months’ notice in writing. He will also not be allowed to claim any allowances during that time. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)