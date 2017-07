LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she cried a "little tear" when the exit poll revealed she had failed to win an overall majority in a June 8 snap election.

May told BBC radio she felt "devastated" when the results came in, revealing she had lost her parliamentary majority, despite her call on Britons to give her a strong mandate to negotiate Britain's exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Costas Pitas)