LONDON, June 29 The British government will
consider its options if Northern Irish politicians are unable to
restore the British province's power-sharing executive by a
deadline set for later on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May's
spokesman said.
"If, despite our collective efforts, it proves impossible to
re-establish the executive we will need to consider the options
to ensure Northern Ireland has the political stability that it
needs," a spokesman told reporters, declining to outline those
options.
The spokesman also said that 137 high-rise buildings had
failed safety tests after a devastating fire killed at least 80
people in an apartment block in west London.
