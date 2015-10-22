FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Osborne says tougher buy-to-let regulation on its way
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne says tougher buy-to-let regulation on its way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday that the Bank of England was likely to receive powers it had asked for to regulate the mortgages which small landlords use to buy properties.

The British finance ministry is currently considering whether to give the BoE powers to limit the size of mortgages relative to rental payments, but it had not been clear whether the powers would be granted.

Speaking to a parliament committee, Osborne let slip that the BoE would receive new powers soon.

“The governor of the Bank and the FPC (Financial Policy Committee) have asked for additional powers over buy-to-let mortgages which weren’t included, and we have granted those powers,” he said.

Asked by a lawmaker if this was a new announcement, Osborne said: “I’d better wait until we actually make the announcement, but (this will be) as soon as possible.” (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
