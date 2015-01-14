FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

January 14, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Osborne says need to decide on sale of RBS stake soon after election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday the government needed to take a decision on when to sell its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland soon after a May national election.

“Early in the next parliament we will have to make a decision on the timing of any exit programme from RBS,” he said in a speech at the Bank of England.

“It is not good for taxpayer value or for the competitiveness of our banking system to have such a large and complex bank in state hands for too long.”

Osborne also set out proposals to give Britain’s official budget forecasters, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the power to demand a government strategy for restoring a budget surplus if the economy runs into trouble. (Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by William James; editing by Ralph Boulton)

