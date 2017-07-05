(Adds minister comments)
LONDON, July 5 Any decision on lifting a pay cap
on public sector workers must be balanced against the need for
Britain to live within its means, Prime Minister Theresa May
said on Wednesday.
At a rowdy session in parliament, May was questioned
repeatedly about restrictions on pay increases for jobs
including police, nurses and doctors as the opposition Labour
Party pressed an argument that her governing Conservatives do
not look after working people.
Finance minister Philip Hammond has defended the country's
strict cap on public sector pay after some senior Conservatives
also questioned whether it should be loosened.
May said the government would consider outstanding public
sector pay review recommendations, which include teachers and
prison officers, "very carefully" and respond to them.
"We will always recognise the need to ensure that we take
those decisions against the need to live within our means," she
told parliament.
Hammond and May are under pressure to loosen the seven
year-old cap which limits public sector pay increases to 1
percent a year at a time when inflation is about to hit 3
percent, but junior finance minister Liz Truss said the policy
was unchanged.
"Our policy on public sector pay has always been designed to
strike the right balance between being fair to our public sector
workers and fair to those who pay for them. That approach has
not changed and the government will continually assess that
balance," she told parliament.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Sarah Mills, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)