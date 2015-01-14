UK's Osborne says he hopes to get taxpayers' money back on RBS stake

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British finance minister George Osborne said he hoped to sell the government’s shares in Royal Bank of Scotland in a way that returned taxpayers’ investment in the bank in full.

Osborne said the government needed to come to a strategic view on what to do with its RBS stake soon after a May 7 election.

“I would hopefully expect to be able to do that in a way that got the taxpayers’ money back,” Osborne said. He said it would “require a lot of persuading” for him to give up on the principle that the shares should be sold for at least the price government paid for them. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by William James; Editing by Alison Williams)