Nicola Sturgeon to become leader of Scottish nationalists - party says

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Scottish nationalist Nicola Sturgeon will succeed Alex Salmond as leader, the Scottish National Party said on Wednesday after she was the only candidate nominated as party leader.

After Scots voted 55-45 percent against independence in a Sept. 18 referendum, First Minister Salmond announced he would step down.

Sturgeon will be formally announced as leader at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference on November 14. Leadership of the SNP means she will also become the first female First Minister of Scotland.