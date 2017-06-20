LONDON, June 20 British Prime Minister Theresa
May's minority government is still working towards an agreement
with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to
support May's minorty government, a Conservative source said on
Tuesday.
"Talks are ongoing with the DUP and we continue to work
towards a confidence and supply arrangement," the source said.
"As we have said, both parties are committed to
strengthening the Union (between the UK's member nations),
combatting terrorism, delivering Brexit and delivering
prosperity across the whole United Kingdom.
"While our discussions continue it is important the
government gets on with its business."
