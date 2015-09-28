FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Labour says would make Google, Starbucks pay "fair share" of tax
September 28, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Labour says would make Google, Starbucks pay "fair share" of tax

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party would force multinational companies such as Starbucks and Google to pay “their fair share of taxes” as part of a plan to fix the country’s public finances, its would-be finance minister said on Monday.

“We will force people like Starbucks, Vodafone, Amazon and Google and all the others to pay their fair share of taxes,” John McDonnell said in a speech to Labour’s annual conference in Brighton, in southern England. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

