Leader of anti-EU UK Independence Party Nigel Farage withdraws resignation
#Market News
May 11, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Leader of anti-EU UK Independence Party Nigel Farage withdraws resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain’s anti-EU UK Independence Party, on Monday withdrew his resignation after tendering it last week when he failed to win a seat in the British parliament.

“Mr Farage withdrew his resignation and will remain leader of UKIP,” UKIP Chairman Steve Crowther said a statement. UKIP’s National Executive Committee had unanimously rejected Farage’s resignation because party members did not want him to leave, the statement said. (Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
