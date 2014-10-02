CORRECTED-Britain's UKIP gets new funding boost after "nobody" slight

(Corrects name of donor which was incorrectly stated on UKIP website)

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The UK Independence Party, which wants Britain to leave the European Union, has claimed a boost in its campaign to upset British politics after a businessman pledged to give the party a donation of 1 million pounds. ($1.62 million).

Insurance entrepreneur Arron Banks originally planned to give 100,000 pounds to UKIP but he said he would raise the donation ten-fold after a comment by William Hague, a senior Conservative Party member, who called him a “nobody.”

The announcement, made on Wednesday, followed the defection of two Conservative members of parliament to UKIP in recent weeks. UKIP is hoping to win seats in May’s national elections, posing a threat to Britain’s main political parties. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)