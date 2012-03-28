EU approves 1.2 bln stg UK subsidy for Post Office network

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) - The European Commission gave Britain a green light on Wednesday for a 1.155 billion pound ($1.84 billion) subsidy to maintain and modernise post offices that would otherwise have to close.

The Commission, which acts as state aid regulator in the 27-member European Union, said the grant to UK Post Office Ltd met conditions for state help.

It said the aid “does not exceed the net cost for providing the public service mission entrusted to the Post Office Ltd”.

The Commission also allowed Britain to continue providing a working capital facility of up to 1.150 billion pounds to ensure the Post Office has enough liquidity to carry out its public service obligations, though it tightened the conditions.

It said the liquidity facility was provided on market terms and so did not amount to state aid.

“The network subsidy will enable the UK post office network to continue performing its fundamental social and economic role by delivering essential public services to UK citizens in remote and rural areas without unduly distorting competition,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.