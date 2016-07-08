UPDATE 1-Britain sets out plan to keep power on over winter 2017/18

* To seek 53.8 GW for 2017/18, 52 GW for 2020/21

* Scheme to ensure power over winter (Updates with detail, background)

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain will seek 53.8 gigawatts (GW) of electricity in a capacity auction for 2017/18, the government said on Friday, as it looks to ensure the power stays on over winter.

The government had planned to start capacity auctions beginning with winter 2018/19 but coal plant closures have forced it to start the scheme a year earlier.

Britain faces possible electricity shortages over the next few winters as ageing power plants close and low power prices reduce the incentive to build new ones.

It will also seek to reserve 52 GW for the winter of 2020/21, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said on its website.

Under the capacity market scheme, power plant owners will be paid to keep back-up electricity available at short notice.

The scheme will kick in when supply falls below demand, for instance when renewable energy sources fail to produce enough power, when thermal power plants have failures, or if cold winter weather leads to a surge in demand.

The 2017/18 auction will be held this winter and likely cost 2-3 billion pounds ($2.58-$3.88 billion) which equates to 28-38 pounds per household, according to an impact assessment published by the DECC.

The first capacity auction, held in December 2014 for power for 2018/19, cleared at 19.40 pounds per kilowatt, costing 1 billion pounds.