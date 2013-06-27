FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK energy regulator warns of increased blackout risk by 2015/16
June 27, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

UK energy regulator warns of increased blackout risk by 2015/16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s spare power production capacity could fall as low as 2 percent in two years’ time, increasing the risk of blackouts, energy regulator Ofgem warned on Thursday.

“Ofgem’s analysis indicates a faster-than-anticipated tightening of electricity margins toward the middle of this decade,” the agency said, adding that the chance of supply disruptions would rise to one in 12 years in 2015/16 from one in 47 years now. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)

