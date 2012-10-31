FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trick or treat to reduce UK tea-time power demand
October 31, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Trick or treat to reduce UK tea-time power demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - UK electricity demand is expected to drop by 500 megawatts (MW) in the early evening on Wednesday as parents take their children out of doors for Halloween instead of cooking dinner, the country’s network operator said.

“Instead of putting the kettle on and making tea, (parents) go out with the children, so it disrupts the usual pattern,” a spokeswoman for National Grid said.

“It’s been a pattern over the past couple of years for Halloween.”

A reduction of 500 MW in demand equates to the energy used by around 200,000 kettles.

The network operator forecast electricity demand to peak at 50,675 MW at 1700 GMT on Wednesday, when power generation is expected to reach 51,008 MW.

