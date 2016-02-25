FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EIB to lend 500 mln stg for UK power system upgrade
#Energy
February 25, 2016 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

EIB to lend 500 mln stg for UK power system upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank has agreed to provide 500 million pounds ($699 million) to UK Power Networks to improve energy infrastructure in southern and eastern England, it said on Thursday.

UK Power Networks, which distributes 27 percent of electricity in Britain, is already investing 1.2 billion pounds in upgrading the network which provides power to London, east and southeast England over the next seven years.

The 20-year EIB loan adds to this investment and is also in addition to the bank’s existing commitment of 350 million pounds.

“Investment in energy infrastructure across the UK is essential to upgrade equipment, ensure supply and expand innovative services,” Jonathan Taylor, EIB Vice President, said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7156 pounds Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
