UK review to cost E.ON, EDF 6 mln pounds apiece

* Simpler tariffs, more reporting, explaining to cost suppliers

* EDF Energy says agreed with most Ofgem proposals

* E.ON faces costs of 5.3-6.3 million pounds

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British electricity suppliers EDF Energy and E.ON face costs of around 6 million pounds ($9.5 million) each to implement retail market changes proposed by the energy regulator.

The utilities, two of Britain’s so-called ‘Big Six’ energy suppliers, said on Monday they would incur the costs making changes to their domestic retail businesses, such as simpler tariffs simpler, increasing reporting and monitoring, and explaining new structures to customers.

“We expect that the costs of implementation will be outweighed by the benefits that will accrue to consumers. Therefore, we support the vast majority of Ofgem’s proposals,” EDF Energy said in its response to Ofgem’s Retail Market Review.

Ofgem wants to pass new rules to make the electricity market more transparent and liquid, encouraging consumers to switch suppliers more often so they receive the cheapest tariffs.

Final proposals were expected before the end of the winter, Ofgem said.

EDF Energy expects 4 million pounds costs from changes to bills, annual statements and price change notifications and from explaining new tariff structures to customers.

The utility forecast an additional 2 million pounds for changing its tariffs and increasing reporting and monitoring, it said, adding the changes could be implemented in 6-12 months.

E.ON projected costs of 5.3-6.3 million pounds for implementation. The utility said it would face annual costs of 1.3 million pounds for sending a separate annual statement to customers, which it felt was unnecessary.

Responses to the consultation from the other ‘Big Six’ suppliers, Centrica, RWE npower, SSE and Scottish Power, were not available.