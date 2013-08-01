UK seeks to reduce north-south gap in power transport charges

* Southern generators to pay around 5 pounds/kW more

* Northern Scottish producers to pay around 13 pounds less

* Non-intermittent power plants to pay extra peak charge

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator unveiled plans on Thursday to reduce the difference in power transport charges between the north and the south of the country, a discrepancy that has been preventing some new green energy projects from being built.

The new power transmission programme, which is determined by the regulator, Ofgem, and implemented by network operator National Grid, will next year see southern power companies pay around 5 pounds per kilowatt (kW) more and those in the north of Scotland pay around 13 pounds less.

Currently, power generators in northern Scotland pay around 25 pounds per kW, compared with around 2 pounds charged in southern Wales, due to their distance from major demand centres.

“This proposal will narrow the difference in generation tariffs between the north and south of Britain,” Ofgem said, adding National Grid’s revenue would not be affected by the changes.

Transmission charges are paid by electricity generators and suppliers for using the high-voltage electricity network across Britain.

Scotland-based power generators, such as Scottish Power , have delayed investment decisions because of higher transmission charges in the north as well as a lack of clarity about the government’s electricity market reform currently passing through Parliament.

The company welcomed the changes on Thursday but said further improvements were needed.

“We welcome the fact that Ofgem is minded to address the long-standing over-charging of Scottish generators, especially renewables,” said a spokesman.

The proposed new charging regime will also differentiate between intermittent and non-intermittent power production sites.

Britain’s drive to build more renewable energy power plants, especially in Scotland, has forced the regulator to adapt network rules to new production patterns.

The country’s installed wind energy capacity surpassed 10 gigawatts on Thursday with the opening of the 270 megawatt Lincs offshore wind farm.

Non-intermittent producers, such as gas-fired power plants, which use the grid more often than for example wind farms, will pay a so-called peak security charge on top of a basic fee that will be paid by all generators.

The current methodology of higher charges for those producers furthest from demand centres will be upheld under the new regime, Ofgem added.

Subject to a consultation period, the new charging methodology will come into effect from April 1, 2014.