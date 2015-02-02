FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Hook CHP Ltd says plans for new UK power plant on hold
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 2, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

South Hook CHP Ltd says plans for new UK power plant on hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Plans to build a combined heat and power (CHP) plant at the UK’s South Hook liquefied natural gas import terminal in Wales have been put on hold due to “current market conditions”, South Hook CHP Limited said on Monday.

The original plan to build a 500 megawatt (MW) plant was announced in 2012 by project partners Qatar’s QPI Global Ventures Limited, ExxonMobil Power Limited and Total’s subsidiary Elf Petroleum UK Limited.

The deferral of the final investment decision on the South Hook plant follows a wave of cuts in recent weeks to the capital budgets of energy majors as they attempt to cope with a steep slide in crude oil prices.

“The construction of the proposed South Hook combined heat and power plant near Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire will be deferred and the project placed on hold,” South Hook CHP Limited said in a statement.

“Development work will be brought to minimum levels required to maintain the integrity of the work done to date and allow the timely and efficient restart of development if required.” (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.