UK watchdog plans 2018 deadline for loan insurance claims
November 26, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

UK watchdog plans 2018 deadline for loan insurance claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog published plans on Thursday to set a deadline for claims against banks for the mis-selling of loan insurance, which has become the costliest scandal for the country’s banking industry.

The Financial Conduct Authority published a consultation paper setting out new rules and guidance on payment protection insurance (PPI) complaints.

It proposes setting a deadline for new complaints on PPI sales two years after the start date of the new rules, meaning sometime in 2018.

Thursday’s announcement is largely in line with a pre-announcement the FCA made in October.

Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman

