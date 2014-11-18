Britain to investigate Premier League rights auction

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British media regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday it would investigate whether the method used by the Premier League to sell live media rights for soccer matches to its home market distorted competition.

Virgin Media revealed in September it had filed a complaint over the increasing costs of showing Premier League soccer matches, saying consumers were paying the price for the escalating bidding war between broadcasters.

The live rights for the games are currently split between Sky and BT.

Ofcom said it would consider whether there had been a breach of either British or European Competition law which distorts or restricts competition.