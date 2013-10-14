PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 15

Oct 15 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

GEORGE OSBORNE SETS OUT PLAN TO LURE CHINA TO THE CITY

George Osborne will announce changes on Tuesday that will make it cheaper and easier for Chinese investment banks to set up shop in the City.

COMPETITION COMMISSION BACKTRACKS ON FIVE-YEAR AUDITS

The Competition Commission is expected to say on Tuesday that it will allow a longer timeframe for companies to put their audits up for grabs.

The Guardian

ROYAL MAIL INVESTORS COULD MAKE £300 PROFIT FROM PRICE SURGE

Hundreds of thousands of small investors could make a profit of more than £300 on Royal Mail stock on Tuesday morning following a further surge in the company’s shares on their second day of trading.

The Times

FRENCH FRET OVER CHINA‘S HELPING HAND AT PEUGEOT

A last-ditch rescue plan for Peugeot-Citroën came under fire yesterday amid fears that it could result in a boardroom stand-off between Paris and Beijing.

CHINA VISA PLANS WELCOMED AS OSBORNE WOOS BEIJING STUDENTS

Business leaders have welcomed plans to streamline visa applications for visitors from China to allow Britain to capture a greater share of the 65 billion-plus pounds spent by Chinese tourists overseas.

Sky News

MPS TO PROBE ‘UNDERPRICED’ ROYAL MAIL SALE

A panel of MPs is poised to extend a probe into the privatisation of Royal Mail by summoning the City bankers who advised ministers on the sell-off to give evidence.

F1 OWNER ENLISTS CHERNIN FOR SPORTS GIANT BID

The owner of Formula One (F1) motor racing has drafted in one of the world’s most prominent media executives to strengthen its bid for control of IMG, the sports rights and talent management giant.