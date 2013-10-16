PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 16

Oct 16 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

FITCH THREATENS TO STRIP AMERICA OF ‘AAA’ CREDIT RATING

Fitch could strip America of its prized “AAA” credit rating within weeks, the rating agency has warned, amid heightening fears that the world’s largest economy is headed for a default.

BURBERRY CHAIRMAN TRIED TO STOP AHRENDTS FROM LEAVING

Burberry chairman Sir John Peace tried to persuade Angela Ahrendts to remain as chief executive of the luxury brand company, aware of the impact on investors and the company after he was informed of Apple’s advances to his chief executive. Ahrendts is to join Apple as senior vice president of retail and online stores.

The Guardian

ROYAL MAIL OFFERS £300 TO POSTAL WORKERS TO CROSS PICKET LINES

The Royal Mail is offering a £300 bonus to any of its 150,000 staff who cross the picket line in any forthcoming nationwide postal strikes.

INFLATION HIGHER THAN EXPECTED WITH ENERGY PRICE RISE ON WAY

Inflation in the UK was higher than expected last month, keeping household budgets under pressure even before the next round of energy bill increases come in this winter.

The Times

CITY STAR MANAGER, WOODFORD, QUITS INVESCO TO RUN OWN FUND

One of the most successful stock-pickers of the past 25 years, Neil Woodford, took the City by surprise yesterday and unnerved his thousands of retail fans by announcing that he is to leave his employer Invesco Perpetual and set up his own fund.

Sky News

TASK FORCE CALLS FOR CURBS ON ‘POINTLESS’ EU RULES

David Cameron has urged Brussels to make major reforms to cut red tape in Europe in order to help British businesses after a taskforce he set up proposed removing at least 30 pieces of EU legislation.

HOUSE PRICES: RECORD HIGH FOR THE UK

UK house prices hit a new record high in August, largely driven by soaring demand across London and south east England, official figures show.