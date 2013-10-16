PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17

Oct 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
U.S. Senate strikes deal to raise the country’s debt limit and reopen government, though vote to ratify plans not expected until “after dinner,” according to a Republican spokesman.
Shale gas will not change energy pricing structures across the world, according to the chief executive of Shell.
The Guardian
FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY LAUNCHES CURRENCY MARKETS INVESTIGATION
Suspicion that the vast global currency markets may have been rigged by major banks and traders has sparked the City regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, to launch a formal investigation into the £3tn a day market.
Marks & Spencer must look seriously at offering a full online food service, says its former boss Stuart Rose, chairman of Internet grocery group Ocado.
The Times
Royal Mail is set to be shut down on the first Monday in November as sorting office and delivery workers voted by nearly four to one for an all-out one day strike.
Apple’s push downmarket with its lower-cost iPhone 5C has yet to bear fruit after reports emerged that it has slashed production of the new model.
Sky News
Vince Cable, the Business Secretary, is under pressure to cancel millions of pounds of fees to the investment banks which oversaw the privatisation of Royal Mail.
The Grangemouth oil refinery is to be closed for at least a week, threatening fuel supplies in Scotland, as its owner complains of financial damage from a threatened strike.