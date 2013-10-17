PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 18

Oct 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

TREASURY MAKES ALMOST 1 BILLION STG FROM ENERGY HIKES

Tory MPs have called for David Cameron to scrap VAT on energy bills after official figures revealed that the government has made almost 1 billion pounds from price hikes in the past seven years.

BARCLAYS FACES NEW LIBOR RIGGING ‘REVIEW’

Barclays could face a fresh investigation into its attempts to manipulate Libor after the discovery of a cache of documents related to the scandal that were not available to regulators before its £290m settlement last year.

The Guardian

BRITISH GAS HIT BY BACKLASH OVER 10 PERCENT PRICE HIKE

British Gas has turned a consumer and political backlash over a 10 percent increase in energy bills into a public relations disaster after trying to head off criticism of the price hike by using social media.

GRANGEMOUTH OIL REFINERY OWNER TELLS WORKERS THEY FACE D-DAY

The owner of the Grangemouth oil refinery has told its 1,300 workers they face “D-Day” as it demanded they accept cuts to jobs and pensions plus other changes to their working conditions to keep the plant open.

The Times

CAMERON AND DAVEY TELL CONSUMERS TO LEAVE BRITISH GAS AFTER 9.2% PRICE RISE

Customers who have big energy bills have only themselves to blame, ministers suggested yesterday, as British Gas announced the biggest price hike of the year so far.

SKY SEES OFF BT CHALLENGE WITH 37,000 NEW TV CUSTOMERS

BSkyB added 37,000 new customers to its TV offering in its first quarter, brushing off BT’s attempts to muscle in on the market with its new sports channel.

Sky News

NATIONWIDE JOINS BANKS’ RUSH FOR NEW CHAIRMEN

Nationwide, Britain’s biggest building society, has joined the growing list of major financial institutions seeking new chairmen by embarking on a search to replace Geoffrey Howe.

DR MARTENS IN TALKS ABOUT PERMIRA TAKEOVER

Dr Martens, one of the most prominent names in British fashion, is in talks to sell itself to Permira, the private equity firm. R Griggs Group, the British family concern that owns Dr Martens, is in advanced negotiations about a deal that could be tied up as soon as next month.