PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 26

The Times

BIG SIX WAIT FOR INVESTIGATION TO ROLL THE DICE

Some time in May or June next year - in all likelihood after the general election on May 7 - the Competition and Markets Authority will publish the initial findings of its investigation into the energy market. It is an indication of the task facing the authority that analysts are not remotely confident about predicting the outcome.

The Guardian

POLL: 71 PCT FIND ALEX SALMOND VICTORIOUS IN SECOND SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE DEBATE

Alex Salmond emerged as the clear winner of the second Scottish independence debate, besting Alistair Darling by a 71 percent to 29 percent margin, according to an instant Guardian/ICM poll of Scots who had watched the debate.

CO-OP MEMBERS WARNED MANAGEMENT SHAKEUP MAY NOT GO FAR ENOUGH

As members of the Co-Operative Group prepare to vote on sweeping changes to the way the troubled chain of supermarkets, chemists and funeral homes is managed, they have already been warned that the proposed shakeup may not go far enough.

The Telegraph

BRITAIN DENIED KEY EU ROLE FOR NOT PICKING A WOMAN Jean-Claude Juncker expresses frustration that “despite my repeated requests,” most governments, including Britain, have put forward men for the most important positions in Europe.

