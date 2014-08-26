PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 27

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FRAUD OFFICE ATTACKS FLAWED CRIME REPORTS

The Serious Fraud Office has criticised the recruitment of independent experts to investigate criminal behaviour in companies, warning that the practice risks destroying the evidence needed to put rogue business people and bankers behind bars.

HOUSE PRICES EXPECTED TO RISE BY MORE THAN 25 PCT IN FIVE YEARS

House prices in Britain will be more than 25 percent higher in five years, with London finally being overtaken by other parts of the country.

The Guardian

CAMERON FACES DOUBLE 2015 TROUBLE

UKIP leader Nigel Farage and London Mayor Boris Johnson take steps toward Westminster, causing political headaches for Tory leaders.

SCOTTISH YES VOTE AND BRITISH EU EXIT COULD HIT UK ECONOMY, SAYS SORRELL

WPP boss Sir Martin Sorrell has warned that the prospect of Scotland voting for independence and Britain leaving the European Union could weaken the UK economy, adding to worries over heightened geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The Telegraph

GORDON BROWN AND ALISTAIR DARLING PUT ASIDE DIFFERENCES IN FIGHT FOR UK The former Prime Minister and his former chancellor are to share a platform for the first time in the independence referendum debate following Alex Salmond’s damaging TV debate victory.

SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE COULD PROMPT PENSIONS CRISIS If Scotland votes “yes” this September, EU pension rules could threaten the cash flow of the UK’s largest companies, warns JPMorgan.

Sky News

RBS HIT BY 15 MLN STG FCA MORTGAGE ADVICE FINE

Royal Bank of Scotland will on Wednesday add to the list of misconduct for which it has been fined since it was bailed out by British taxpayers when it pays millions of pounds for giving poor advice to mortgage customers.

CALL FOR E-CIGARETTES TO BE BANNED INDOORS The World Health Organisation wants tougher regulation, including a ban on selling to minors and on vending machines in public.