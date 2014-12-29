PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 29

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

REGULATOR TO INVESTIGATE KING‘S CROSS CLOSURE CHAOS

Network Rail had to close Finsbury Park station temporarily today as it struggled to cope with knock-on effects of delayed engineering work at King's Cross. (thetim.es/1xZS0lN)

TAXPAYER TO PAY OFF CITY LINK STAFF

About 2,000 employees of City Link, the delivery service which collapsed into administration on Christmas Day, will be laid off during the next few days after efforts to find a saviour for the business failed. (thetim.es/1tcnbDD)

The Guardian

TESCO MAY HAVE TO FIND 300 MLN POUNDS A YEAR TO PLUG PENSIONS HOLE

Tesco PLC, the embattled supermarket chain that lived through a nightmare two years, is facing additional financial pressure in 2015 when it must publish plans to plug a 3 billion stg hole in its multibillion-pound pension scheme. (bit.ly/1H8Moar)

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE PAYS OUT 2 MLN POUNDS TO SETTLE CADETS’ SEXUAL ABUSE CLAIMS

The Ministry of Defence has paid out more than 2 million pounds in out-of-court settlements over the past three years as a result of claims of sexual abuse against young people within the ranks of the cadet forces. (bit.ly/1wVHRoF)

The Telegraph

UK BANKS IN TALKS OVER APPLE ‘WAVE AND PAY’

Britain's top banks are in talks with Apple to introduce its iPhone "wave and pay" service, Apple Pay, to the high street in the first half of 2015. Negotiations between the Silicon Valley giant and at least one of the biggest banks have proved tricky, however, because of wrangling over the terms, including what data Apple will be able to access, according to sources. (bit.ly/1HT90dq)

‘BIG FOUR’ SUPERMARKETS FACE MORE PAIN OVER BUSINESS RATES

Britain's biggest supermarkets have been hit by increasingly disproportionate hikes in business rates that will spell more pain for the grocery giants next year as sales decline, new analysis shows. (bit.ly/1tsqKv3)

Sky News

BANK OF ENGLAND TO MONITOR SOCIAL NETWORKS

The Bank of England has set up a special taskforce to monitor the internet and social networks for early signs of Britain's economic ups and downs. (bit.ly/16VS36J)

ROYAL MAIL, DX SNUBBED CITY LINK RESCUE DEAL

Royal Mail PLC and DX Group held preliminary talks in recent weeks with KPMG, which was working for City Link's owner to identify possible buyers of the struggling company. (bit.ly/1A38lEm)

The Independent

UK WEATHER: ‘COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR’ TONIGHT AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES PLUMMET TO -10C

Temperatures are set to plunge over the next 24 hours with tonight forecast to be the coldest of the year so far with lows down to -10C and the likelihood of ice. Tonight is expected to beat the record of the current coldest night of the year, which was two days ago on 26 December in Braemar, Scotland, where the mercury hit -8.5C. The rest of the UK is also likely to experience the lowest temperatures on record for 2014. (ind.pn/1wun2eV)